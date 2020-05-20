UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, Woman Among Three Injure In Panjgur Firing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:15 PM

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured three persons in Balgatar Sahki area of Panjgur district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured three persons in Balgatar Sahki area of Panjgur district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, a Muhammad Zarif died on the spot while Zamir, Hashim, and a woman received injuries.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to district headquarters hospital where the treatment of injured was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

