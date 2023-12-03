Open Menu

Man Dies, Woman Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Man dies, woman injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A man was killed and a woman injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Kingra Road, Sialkot.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 58-year-old Mehmood Ahmed died on the spot while 55-year-old Nasreen Bibi was injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Faizabad Stop, Kingra Road.

Rescuers shifted the body and the injured to AIMH Hospital, Sialkot.

