Man dies, woman injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A man was killed and a woman injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Kingra Road, Sialkot.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 58-year-old Mehmood Ahmed died on the spot while 55-year-old Nasreen Bibi was injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Faizabad Stop, Kingra Road.

Rescuers shifted the body and the injured to AIMH Hospital, Sialkot.