Man Dies, Woman Injures In Jaffarabad Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Man dies, woman injures in Jaffarabad firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured a woman in Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad district here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured a woman in Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad district here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the victims were present at a house when armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at them at Goth Ali Abad area.

As a result, a man namely Himat Ali Laghari died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while a woman sustained serious injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Soon after the incident, a police team arrested one of alleged accused namely Imam Bakhsh along with arm.

Further investigation was underway.

