Man dies,one injures as car plunges into ravine in Bolan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A man died and his father sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a deep ravine near Mach area of Bolan district on Thursday.

According to levies sources, the victim namely Hafiz Naseeb-Ullah along with his father Azeem Shah was on way to Sibi from Quetta in a car as it plunged into a deep gorge near Mach due to over speeding.

As a result, Hafiz Naseeb-Ullah died on the spot and his father received serious injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatment was started. The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The victims were reported to be resident of Nawan Killi area of Quetta.

Levies force has registered a case.