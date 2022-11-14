Man, driver shot dead near Wah

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A man and his driver were shot dead on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Brahma- Bhattar interchange in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Monday over old enmity.

Police sources said that Israr Khan after landing at Islamabad airport was returning back home with his driver Gohar Khan when reached near Brhama Bhattar interchange, Fazal Din along with Fazal islam and Noor Khan along with another unknown person opened firing at them resultantly both received multiple bullets injuries and died on the spot.

The killers were managed to escape from the scene successfully. Wah Saddar Police handed over the bodies after autopsy at tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila and started investigation after registration of a case against the nominated accused.