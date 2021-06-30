Man drown in river Hazro

A man drowned in river Haro, near village Ghersheen in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Wednesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A man drowned in river Haro, near village Ghersheen in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 and hospital sources, 26 years old Hunzala Ali Khan went to river Haro to take bath where he drowned due to deep waters.

Later, rescue 1122 divers after half hour efforts fished out his body and shifted to a local hospital.

Hassanabdal Police was investigating the matter till filing this news report.