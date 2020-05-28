Man Drown In River In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:13 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A man was drowned while swimming in the river Shahpur Police limits here on Thursday. According to Police sources Riaz Hussain Shah 37, resident of village Nathowala was crossing the river for going their field while swimming he swept away in the waves of the river near shahpur saddar.
On the information the Rescue team took the body from river and shifted to nearby hospital. Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.