Man Drowned In Canal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Man drowned in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :A sexagenarian man drowned in canal water in Gogera Branch in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that aged man Bashir Ahmad son of Allah Ditta reportedly jumped into the canal Gogera Branch near Sammu Di Jhok at Syedwala-Jaranwala Road for committing suicide.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and started search operation but body was still missing in the canal water.

