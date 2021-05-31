Man Drowned In Canal In Kasur
Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:43 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A man drowned in BRB canal while bathing near Baidian,Kasur.
According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson here on Monday,Ali Raza (32), r/o Samnabad, along with his friends, was bathing in BRB canal when he went into deep water and drowned.
On getting information, Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot and were searching for the body till filing of this report.