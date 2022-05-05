Man drowned in stream of Bolan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :A man drowned in a stream near Penjara Bridge at Dhadar area of Bolan district of Baluchistan province on Thursday.

According to Levies sources,the victim was making a picnic along with his friends near a stream of Bolan when he drowned in it which caused his death.

Local rescue team took out the body of the victim from the dream and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.