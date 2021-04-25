Man drowned to death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :An elderly man drowned while swimming in the K B Feeder Canal in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

According to the police, 55 years old Aijaz Zahoor Baloch drowned while swimming in the canal to beat the heat.

The body was pulled out by the local divers.

The deceased was a resident of Pathan Colony.

A young man and a boy had drowned in the same canal on Friday.

The divers had fished out the body of 22 years old Arshad Maseeh on the same day after around 6 hours of his drowning.

But the body of 9 years old Irfan Jugnu Maseeh could not be found so far.

Both of them were residents of Christian Colony near the shrine of Baba Salahuddin in Kotri.

Despite a ban on swimming in the canals and in river Indus, the people freely swim in the waterways because the local authorities seldom enforce the ban.