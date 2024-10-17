Open Menu

Man Drowns After Jumping Into Indus River In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Man drowns after jumping into Indus River in Muzaffargarh

A 32-year-old man drowned after jumping into the Indus River near Head Taunsa Barrage on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A 32-year-old man drowned after jumping into the Indus River near Head Taunsa Barrage on Thursday.

According to the Rescue Control Room in Muzaffargarh, the incident occurred when a man identified as Muhammad Ajmal jumped into the river and went missing.

Emergency teams were quickly dispatched including an ambulance and a water search and rescue team.

Local police were also notified.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and began operations to locate the missing man.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Ajmal had jumped into the river before disappearing from sight.

Efforts to find him are ongoing.

APP/sbn/378

