UrduPoint.com

Man Drowns, Child Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Man drowns, child killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A man drowned in a canal while a child was hit to death by a tractor-trolley, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue sources, one Altaf Hussain, 55, a resident of Chak No 464-GB, tehsil Samundri, was bathing in Gogeera branch canal near Chak No 465-GB when he drowned in deep water.

The Rescue team rushed to the site, fished out the body and handed it over to Saddar police Samundri.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old child identified as Zain Ali, son of Zahid Iqbal, a resident of Chak No 128-GB, tehsil Jarranwala, was riding a motorcycle near the village when he was hit by a tractor-trolley. He suffered multiple injuries and died instantly. The body was handed over to city police Jarranwala.

Related Topics

Police Altaf Hussain Water Died Man Samundri SITE Saddar

Recent Stories

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

21 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.