Man drowns, child killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A man drowned in a canal while a child was hit to death by a tractor-trolley, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue sources, one Altaf Hussain, 55, a resident of Chak No 464-GB, tehsil Samundri, was bathing in Gogeera branch canal near Chak No 465-GB when he drowned in deep water.

The Rescue team rushed to the site, fished out the body and handed it over to Saddar police Samundri.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old child identified as Zain Ali, son of Zahid Iqbal, a resident of Chak No 128-GB, tehsil Jarranwala, was riding a motorcycle near the village when he was hit by a tractor-trolley. He suffered multiple injuries and died instantly. The body was handed over to city police Jarranwala.