Man Drowns In Akram Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:09 PM
A boat in which the pallbearers were carrying a dead body for funeral capsized in the Akram canal, leaving one person drowned
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A boat in which the pallbearers were carrying a dead body for funeral capsized in the Akram canal, leaving one person drowned.
The incident happened near village Muhammad Moosa Shoro in Husri area here on Friday.
According to police, a former councilor, 38 years old, Abdullah Hafeez Shoro drowned while the local divers rescued four other persons.