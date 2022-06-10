UrduPoint.com

Man Drowns In Akram Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:09 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A boat in which the pallbearers were carrying a dead body for funeral capsized in the Akram canal, leaving one person drowned.

The incident happened near village Muhammad Moosa Shoro in Husri area here on Friday.

According to police, a former councilor, 38 years old, Abdullah Hafeez Shoro drowned while the local divers rescued four other persons.

