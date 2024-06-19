Man drowns in canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A man drowned in MR canal at Motra while bathing to beat the scorching heat.

According to the Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 30-year-old Zafar drowned while bathing

in MR Canal at Motra. On information, a search operation has been launched to find the body.

The man was a resident of Zafarwal, said the rescue officials.