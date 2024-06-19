Open Menu

Man Drowns In Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Man drowns in canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A man drowned in MR canal at Motra while bathing to beat the scorching heat.

According to the Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 30-year-old Zafar drowned while bathing

in MR Canal at Motra. On information, a search operation has been launched to find the body.

The man was a resident of Zafarwal, said the rescue officials.

Related Topics

Man

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan