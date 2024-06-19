Man Drowns In Canal
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A man drowned in MR canal at Motra while bathing to beat the scorching heat.
According to the Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 30-year-old Zafar drowned while bathing
in MR Canal at Motra. On information, a search operation has been launched to find the body.
The man was a resident of Zafarwal, said the rescue officials.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews cleanliness arrangements in Sialkot6 seconds ago
-
PFC sees sizeable amount by exporting quality furniture8 seconds ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital's emergency department provides services to 300 patients on Eid-ul-Azha night10 minutes ago
-
Two women allegedly shot dead30 minutes ago
-
More than 1.36m ton waste disposed of in two days40 minutes ago
-
1.8m animals reached in cattle markets across Punjab40 minutes ago
-
Citizens participated in 3rd day of Eid-ul-Azha festivities, arranging barbecue parties2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar visits Jagran-2 Hydropower Project; appreciates project's pace2 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Bogie Restaurant delights Eid crowds with unique experience, affordable treats3 hours ago
-
Laptop battery explosion kills two children in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief on killing of journalist Khalil Jibran5 hours ago