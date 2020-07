A mentally retarded man drowned in canal in D-Type Colony police limits on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A mentally retarded man drowned in canal in D-Type Colony police limits on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said 65-year-old Inayat was taking bath in Rakh Branch Canalon Sammundri Road when he went into deep water and died.