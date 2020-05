A man drowned while swimming in a canal in Tando Jam here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A man drowned while swimming in a canal in Tando Jam here on Friday.

The dead body of Rashid Qazi, resident of Khesana Mori, was fished out by the local divers, according to the police and Edhi sources.