Man drowns in Chenab river

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A 35 years old man drowned in Chenab river while grazing livestock on Thursday afternoon.

According to rescuers, Habib ullah, resident of Tunsa Sharif, district DG Khan suddenly slipped into the river water while grazing his buffalo at the shore meadow.

Rescuers started search operation to find out the body soon after reaching at the cite.