Open Menu

Man Drowns In CRBC Canal Near Bilot Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Man drowns in CRBC Canal near Bilot Sharif

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Bilot Sharif on Sunday as a young man from Wanda Lohani Kati Khel village drowned into the CRBC Canal.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood confirmed that the victim, identified as Zahir son of Ayub, was reportedly bathing in the canal when he lost control and went under the water.

The locals immediately launched a search operation on a self-help basis in an effort to recover the body.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 team reached the site and started the search operation.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

16 minutes ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

31 minutes ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

31 minutes ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

46 minutes ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

1 hour ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

1 hour ago
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

3 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

4 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

4 hours ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan