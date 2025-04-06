Man drowns in CRBC Canal near Bilot Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Bilot Sharif on Sunday as a young man from Wanda Lohani Kati Khel village drowned into the CRBC Canal.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood confirmed that the victim, identified as Zahir son of Ayub, was reportedly bathing in the canal when he lost control and went under the water.

The locals immediately launched a search operation on a self-help basis in an effort to recover the body.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 team reached the site and started the search operation.