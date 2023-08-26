Open Menu

Man Drowns In Drain

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Man drowns in drain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A mentally retarded man reportedly drowned in a drain in the area of the Thikriwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 38-year-old Bilal Aziz of Sadhar had disappeared from his house on Friday.

Later, his body was found from a drain on Mullanpur Road where he was reportedly fell down and drowned.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police for investigations.

