Man drowns in drain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A mentally retarded man reportedly drowned in a drain in the area of the Thikriwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 38-year-old Bilal Aziz of Sadhar had disappeared from his house on Friday.

Later, his body was found from a drain on Mullanpur Road where he was reportedly fell down and drowned.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police for investigations.