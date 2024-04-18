Man Drowns In Drain In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 05:47 PM
A man drowned in a drain, in the limits of Mamunkanjan police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A man drowned in a drain, in the limits of Mamunkanjan police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 40-year-old Muhammad
Bilal, resident of Chak No.496-GB Abadi Yousuf Abad was reportedly sitting
on the bank of a sewerage drain passing through his locality when he suffered
a fit of epilepsy.
He fell into the drain and died before getting any medical assistance.
Rescue-1122 staff fished out the corpse from the drain and handed over to his
relatives after completing necessary formalities.
Recent Stories
Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Infinix NOTE 40 Series
Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, polic ..
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre
PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Prop ..
KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar
MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook
COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly
Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector
PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar
Cyber Salus expands Global footprint with launch in Middle East, Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Music contest to search new voices in Punjab next month13 minutes ago
-
AJK Usher o Zakaat signs up for payments through S-Paisa13 minutes ago
-
CM Gilgit Baltistan calls on Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam14 minutes ago
-
Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, policy support, tech coll ..11 minutes ago
-
'PBM committed to empower women by providing skills'14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UK relations based on mutual respect: Speaker14 minutes ago
-
Poppy crop cultivated on 27 kanals destroyed at Swabi24 minutes ago
-
PM exchange greetings with MPs24 minutes ago
-
Three illegal exchangers held, foreign currency recovered24 minutes ago
-
Food Minister reviews naan, roti prices; got arrested 13 violators34 minutes ago
-
KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari addresses Joint Session of Parliament for 7th time34 minutes ago