Man drowns in drain in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A man drowned in a drain, in the limits of Mamunkanjan police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 40-year-old Muhammad

Bilal, resident of Chak No.496-GB Abadi Yousuf Abad was reportedly sitting

on the bank of a sewerage drain passing through his locality when he suffered

a fit of epilepsy.

He fell into the drain and died before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue-1122 staff fished out the corpse from the drain and handed over to his

relatives after completing necessary formalities.