Man drowns in floodwater in Alipur

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A 30-year-old man drowned while attempting to cross a flood breach on foot in Tehsil Alipur, Muzaffargarh.

He was identified as Fayaz Hussain. The incident took place near Basti Mohana Khan Garh Doma when he slipped into strong flood currents.

Rescue 1122 promptly dispatched ambulances and a water search and rescue team, coordinating with police and the District Emergency Operations Center. After nearly an hour of searching, rescue teams recovered his body and handed it over to his family.