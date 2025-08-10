Man drowns in Haro River in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK 10 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Aug, 2025) A 33-year-old man drowned in the Haro River in Golra village, Attock, on Sunday. The victim, identified as Adil, was a local resident.

Upon receiving the alert, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and conducted a search operation. After three hours, they recovered the body and handed it over to the bereaved family.