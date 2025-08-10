Open Menu

Man Drowns In Haro River In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Man drowns in Haro River in Attock

ATTOCK 10 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Aug, 2025) A 33-year-old man drowned in the Haro River in Golra village, Attock, on Sunday. The victim, identified as Adil, was a local resident.

Upon receiving the alert, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and conducted a search operation. After three hours, they recovered the body and handed it over to the bereaved family.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

37 minutes ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

4 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

11 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

12 hours ago
 UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement betwe ..

UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

13 hours ago
 Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM ed ..

Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth

13 hours ago
 Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate ..

Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production

13 hours ago
 Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

14 hours ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan