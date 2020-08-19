UrduPoint.com
Man Drowns In Indus River

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A twenty year old man drowned in river Indus near Bagh Neelab in limits of Attock Police station on Wednesday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that Fahad Riaz- a student of COMSATS University along with his friends went to river Indus to take a bath where he lost control due to high waters and drowned.

The rescue 1122 search operation to retrieve his body was continued till filing this news report.

