Man drowns in Indus river

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A 20-year-old man drowned in the Indus River near Dera-Bhakkar Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the emergency service received information that a man was drowned in the Indus River near Dera-Bhakkar Road.

A team of Rescue 1122 divers started a search operation following the directions of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah.

The rescue team retrieved the body of a drowned man namely 20-year-old man Fahad, a resident of Rehmanabad, Ubhaya Bridge.