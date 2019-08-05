UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Drowns In Kabul River

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:42 PM

Man drowns in Kabul river

A man was drowned while swimming in river Kabul at Kund Park Nowshera here on Monday

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A man was drowned while swimming in river Kabul at Kund Park Nowshera here on Monday.

According to detail, 19 years Haseeb son of Taj Wali drowned while swimming along with his friends in river.

A rescue team of 1122 has reached the site of incident and started search operation.

According to officials, more than a dozen people have been drowned in the river this summer despite ban by the district administration on swimming for safety of citizen.

Related Topics

Kabul Man Nowshera SITE Taj Wali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Xinjiang sees growing foreign trade with SCO membe ..

2 minutes ago

Muslims introduces Chinese culture to in Saudi Ara ..

2 minutes ago

Government College University staff, students cond ..

2 minutes ago

Power generation of Tarbela Dam reaches its maximu ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Shireen M Mazari writes letter to OHCHR on Indi ..

8 minutes ago

Defence attach's of different countries including ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.