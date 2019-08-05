Man drowns in Kabul river

A man was drowned while swimming in river Kabul at Kund Park Nowshera here on Monday

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A man was drowned while swimming in river Kabul at Kund Park Nowshera here on Monday.

According to detail, 19 years Haseeb son of Taj Wali drowned while swimming along with his friends in river.

A rescue team of 1122 has reached the site of incident and started search operation.

According to officials, more than a dozen people have been drowned in the river this summer despite ban by the district administration on swimming for safety of citizen.