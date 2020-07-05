Man drowns in mini dam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A 32-year-old man drowned in mini dam in the limits of Pindigheab Police station in Attock on Sunday.

According to police and Rescue-1122 sources, Hafiz Shabbir Ahmed – a resident of village Kassran along with his friends went to the Meerwal dam to enjoy the bath but he slipped in to the deep waters and drowned.

Local divers with hectic day-long efforts failed to retrieve his body and later Army divers were called who have retrieved his body from the deep waters after hours long efforts. Pindigheab Police registered a case and started further investigation.