Man drowns in river

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A man drowned while crossing the river in the limits of Shahpur Police limits here on Thursday.

Deceased Riaz Hussain Shah, 37, of Nathowala village was crossing the river near Shahpur Saddar when he was swept away by the river waves and drowned. His body was recovered by rescue personnel and shifted to a nearby hospital. The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.