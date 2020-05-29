UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Drowns In River

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Man drowns in river

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A man drowned while crossing the river in the limits of Shahpur Police limits here on Thursday.

Deceased Riaz Hussain Shah, 37, of Nathowala village was crossing the river near Shahpur Saddar when he was swept away by the river waves and drowned. His body was recovered by rescue personnel and shifted to a nearby hospital. The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Man Shahpur Saddar

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

21 minutes ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

36 minutes ago

PPP approaches FIA against foreign woman

48 seconds ago

Chief Minister express sorrow over murder of forme ..

49 seconds ago

Pakistani exporters obtain large orders of face ma ..

51 seconds ago

Burundi opposition takes poll dispute to constitut ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.