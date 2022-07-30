Man drowns in river Chenab after electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :A person drowned into river Chenab after electrocuted from 11 KV electric lines while riding on boat near Basti Sial Kot on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 60-year-old person namely Riaz s/o Ahmad Buksh was heading towards his destination for picking mangoes,on boat.

Suddenly, he received electric shocks with 11 KV lines passing through the river and he fell into the river and drowned.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a search for him.

The search of the drowning person was underway till filing the story.