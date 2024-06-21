Man drowns in river Indus

A man drowned in river Indus near Mullah Mansoor village in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A man drowned in river Indus near Mullah Mansoor village in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station on Friday.

Police and Rescue 1122 sources said that 24 years old Umer Farooq went for bathing in the river to beat the heat where he went into deep waters and drowned.

Later Rescue 1122 team fished out his body after hectic efforts and shifted it to district headquarters hospital Attock.

Police registered a case and started investigation.