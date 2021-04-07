Man drowns in Sutlej river

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A man drowned in Sutlej river in the area of Wasu Salmakah, here on Wednesday.

A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said, 30-year-old Muhammad Yaqoob s/o Muhammad Hussain was crossing the river along with his cattle when he drowned in deep water.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and started search of the body.