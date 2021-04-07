Man Drowns In Sutlej River
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:27 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A man drowned in Sutlej river in the area of Wasu Salmakah, here on Wednesday.
A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said, 30-year-old Muhammad Yaqoob s/o Muhammad Hussain was crossing the river along with his cattle when he drowned in deep water.
Receiving information, divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and started search of the body.