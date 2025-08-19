Open Menu

Man Drowns In Water Channel

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Man drowns in water channel

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A 25-year-old man has drowned in a water channel in Kasana village in the limits of Fatehjang police station, the rescue sources have said.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Jamshed Ali, went to a water channel where he accidentally went into deep water and drowned.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of local villagers, launched a joint rescue operation. After hectic efforts, the body was recovered and shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

APP/nsi/378

