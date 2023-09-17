Open Menu

Man Drowns Into River Chenab While Crossing

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :A person drowned in river Chenab while crossing it near Pattan Amirpur Sarbana.

According to Rescue officials, a person named Ghulam Shabbir s/o Muhammad Hanif resident of Joana Bangla was crossing the river Chenab and drowned in deep water.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a search operation. However, the body could not be recovered till filing the story.

