Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:20 PM

Man electrocuted

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :A 23-year-old man died due to electrocution at Killi Kirani near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Juma Gull was repairing wires of electricity at the area when he touched the open wire and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

