UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Man electrocuted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A man died of electrocution in a nearby village here on Saturday.

According to police, Ashfaq of Bahadur Pur was rectifying fault in a pedestal fan at the roof top of his house when he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old unidentified person was found dead at Falcon road in the city. The police have sent the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Died Man Kasur Top

Recent Stories

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

28 minutes ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

58 minutes ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

2 hours ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

4 hours ago

The HUAWEI BAND 6 opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.