Man electrocuted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A man died of electrocution in a nearby village here on Saturday.

According to police, Ashfaq of Bahadur Pur was rectifying fault in a pedestal fan at the roof top of his house when he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old unidentified person was found dead at Falcon road in the city. The police have sent the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.