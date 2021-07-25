Man electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A man died of electrocution while rectifying a fault in electricity wire, in the limits of factory area police, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Abdul Qayyum (40), resident of Canal Burg Colony was repairing electric wire at his home, when he received severe electric shock. He died on the spot.

Rescue team handed over the body to the heirs.

Police were investigating.