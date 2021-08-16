Man electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A 22-year-old man died after receiving a severe electric shock near here in Sillanwali police limits.

Police said on Monday that Attaullah of Chak 119-SB was busy in electric work when he suffered a severe electric shock. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the bereaved family after necessary formalities.