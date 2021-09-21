- Home
Man Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A young man was electrocuted here on Tuesday when he switched on water pump at his home.
According to police, Javed Hussain,(35) a resident of Karim Abad was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.
