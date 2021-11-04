UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Man electrocuted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted in mishap reported at Chakk number 21/8-R near Talamba city here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 40 years old Ahmed yar Was busy in some domestic work on roof of his house situated at Chakk Number 21/8-R.

All of a sudden, his hand touched with the Main electric wires passing through his house roof. Resultantly, he sustained electric shocks.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot but he was already died,A spokesman added.

Related Topics

Died Man Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

12 minutes ago
 KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Direct ..

KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Director PEC

3 minutes ago
 Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine f ..

Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine falcons

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Ka ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Kamyab Jawan Program', lauds KP ..

3 minutes ago
 PM launches the largest relief package in the hist ..

PM launches the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan: Qalandar Lodh ..

3 minutes ago
 PUCAR organizes musical night at Lok Mela

PUCAR organizes musical night at Lok Mela

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.