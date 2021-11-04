Man electrocuted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted in mishap reported at Chakk number 21/8-R near Talamba city here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 40 years old Ahmed yar Was busy in some domestic work on roof of his house situated at Chakk Number 21/8-R.

All of a sudden, his hand touched with the Main electric wires passing through his house roof. Resultantly, he sustained electric shocks.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot but he was already died,A spokesman added.