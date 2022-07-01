Man electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted to death here in the limits of Sahiwal police on Friday.

Police said that Muhammad Salem (49) r/o Muzamil colony was going to market on foot when he touched earthy cable of an electric pole.He received powerful electric shock and died on the spot.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital.

Police launched investigation.