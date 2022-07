(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A 42-year-old man was electrocuted in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal Police on Sunday.

According to police, Ahmed Hassan of Thatti Bala Raja village received an electric shock when he touched a switch board.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearbyhospital where he died.