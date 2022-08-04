Man electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted here at Butt chowk, wooden market,Jhang Road.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that electrician, Mubasshir (22), r/o Shadab colony,was busy in repairing washing machine when he received fatal electric shocks and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad.

Jhang police launched investigation.