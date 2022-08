FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :A man died of electrocution, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that Dilawar (52), resident of Chak No 66-GB was busy in cutting fodder by a machine when he received a fatal electric shock. He died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his legal heirs after completing necessaryformalities.