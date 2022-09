SARGODHA, Sept 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted to death here in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Shahid Hussain (39) tried switching on a light in his house but his hand touched an open electric wire accidentally. He received severe electric shock and died on the spot.