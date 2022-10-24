- Home
Man Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 11:00 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted to death while repairing electric water pump at his house here in Shah Nikdur police limits.
Police said here on Monday,the victim was identified as-- Muhammad Ikraam r/o chak 70/172 (39).
Police launched investigation.
