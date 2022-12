SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A 53-year-old man died of electrocution at Wadhi near Hussain Shah Bunglow area on Sunday.

Police said that the victim Suleman was repairing electricity wires of the area when he touched the open wire and suffered fatal electric shocks.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing formalities.