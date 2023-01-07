- Home
Man Electrocuted
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A man died of electrocution near here on Saturday.
Police said that Khaleel (49), resident of Nehang was rectifying faultin electricity wires of the area when he received electric shock.
Police handed over the body to heirs after completing formalities.
