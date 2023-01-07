UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted

Published January 07, 2023

Man electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A man died of electrocution near here on Saturday.

Police said that Khaleel (49), resident of Nehang was rectifying faultin electricity wires of the area when he received electric shock.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing formalities.

