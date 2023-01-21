- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Man Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A man died of electrocution in Shahpurr Sadr area here on Saturday.
Police said that Kamran (43) was repairing electricity wires of thearea when he suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.
Police handed over the body to heirs after completing formalities.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Partners of free education program
Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect coun ..
FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b money laundering case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023
Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect country's laws: FM27 minutes ago
-
FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b money laundering case48 minutes ago
-
Governor KP signs summary to appoint caretaker CM Azam Khan55 minutes ago
-
ANALYSIS - Experts Say Pakistan Should Use Soft Power to Boost Image, Investments to Overcome Crisis1 hour ago
-
NHA restores traffic flow at Lowari Tunnel after snowfall1 hour ago
-
Govt taking measures to implement farmers package, convert tubewells on solar power: PM11 hours ago
-
Man shot dead11 hours ago
-
Asad Qaiser for en bloc acceptance of all PTI MNAs' resignations11 hours ago
-
50-ton flour smuggling bid foiled, 5 flour mills penalized in Attock11 hours ago
-
CTP launch operation to remove illegal car bazaar near Chandni Chowk11 hours ago
-
IGP directs police officers to make all-out efforts to address citizens' complaints11 hours ago
-
CM condoles demise of PA Secretary's elder brother11 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.