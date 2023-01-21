Man electrocuted

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A man died of electrocution in Shahpurr Sadr area here on Saturday.

Police said that Kamran (43) was repairing electricity wires of thearea when he suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing formalities.

