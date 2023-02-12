Man electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A man died of electrocution in Sahiwal area, in the limits of Sahiwal police station on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Luqman was working on an electric wire for rectifyingfault in Chak No.104 when he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.